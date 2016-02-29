Journey to a Healthier Heart: Your First Step Begins Now

Heart disease remains a leading killer in America, but consider the progress: the routine nature of lifesaving surgeries, the rise of cholesterol-controlling drugs, and the ever-deeper understanding of the roles stress, diet, and exercise play in maintaining a healthy heart.

If you have a reason to believe youre at risk from bad genes, a weight or smoking problem, or a cholesterol count that has crept into the red zone, there are a lot of options and solutions available (weve put a lot of them here), and we have deeply knowledgeable experts to guide the way.

Dont put off your journey to a healthier heart. Many of the signals of an impending problem are silent until disaster happens. Better diet and more exercise require time and must become routine. Be encouraged too: The patients and doctors weve spoken with, who know the disease from both sides, agree that it's never too late to get started.

Our Heart Disease Health Journey team includes editorial adviser Matthew Sorrentino, MD; editor Amy O'Connor; research editor Michael Gollust; lead writer Chris Woolston; and many contributing journalists.

 Go back to Heart Disease: Start Here page