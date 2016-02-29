Not Just Living With, but Living Well With, Type 2 Diabetes

Here's a shocker: About a quarter of the 24 million people in the U.S. who have diabetes don't know it yet. The reason is not hard to explain, though: Type 2 (about 90% of all cases) can have a slow onset, and early symptoms can be confused with signs of stress, being overweight, or having a poor diet.

But it's important to find out whether you really do have diabetes. And once it starts to sink in, consider the good news: The arsenal of tools to combat diabetes grows every year. More drug options and smaller, faster glucose monitors are just two improvements.

Whether you're a newbie or a veteran, there is much more than medicine involved in the treatment of this disease. You need emotional support to overhaul your entire lifestyle to beat diabetes. This is as true years into the disease as it is in the beginning. As you'll learn exploring this Health Journey, the successful diabetes patient is one who sees the disease from every angleand then not only lives with it, but controls and contains it.

Our Type 2 Diabetes Health Journey team includes editorial adviser Richard Hellman, MD; editor Theresa Tamkins; research editor Michael Gollust; lead writers Eric Metcalf and Karen Pallarito; and many contributing journalists.

