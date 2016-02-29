(ANDREW GOLDSTEIN)Andrew T. Goldstein, MD, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Johns HopkinsSchool of Medicine and an associate professor at George Washington University, specializes in treating women's sexual dysfunction. Dr. Goldstein graduated from the University of Virginia and the University of Virginia School of Medicine. He pursued his internship and residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Beth Israel Medical Center and then started the Sexual Wellness Center in Annapolis, Md., which is devoted to the treatment of female sexual dysfunction. In 1999, he joined the faculty of the Division of Gynecologic Specialties of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine; he became the director of the Center for Vulvovaginal Disorders in Washington, D.C., and New York City in 2002.

Dr. Goldstein is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and has been elected to the International Society for the Study of Vulvovaginal Disease (ISSVD) and to the American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology (ASSCP). Dr Goldstein is a grant recipient of the National Vulvodynia Association and is on the board of directors of the International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health (ISSWSH). He recently co-authored the chapter on female sexual dysfunction for the Johns Hopkins Manual of Gynecology and Obstetrics, and his book Reclaiming Desire was published by Rodale Books in 2004. He is currently working on a textbook, Female Sexual Pain Disorders: Evaluation and Management, which will be published in February 2009. Dr. Goldstein is also the Surgical Techniques Editor of the Journal of Sexual Medicine.

Dr. Goldstein is actively involved in research and has recently published peer-reviewed articles on lichen sclerosus, lichen simplex chronicus, and vulvar vestibulitis syndrome. He has lectured extensively on the subjects of vulvodynia, vulvar disease, and female sexual dysfunction, and he has been frequently interviewed by the national media.

(RIDWAN SHABSIGH)Ridwan Shabsigh, MD, is director of the division of urology at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and professor of clinical urology at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia University.

Dr. Shabsigh received his medical degree from Damascus University Medical School in Syria and did his urology residency training in Germany. In addition, he completed a residency in urology and a fellowship in sexual medicine, urinary incontinence, and urologic prostheses at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. Prior to joining Maimonides Medical Center, he worked for 17 years as a urologist and faculty member at the department of urology of Columbia University.

Dr. Shabsigh's research has focused on the treatment of sexual dysfunctions as well as the role of sexual dysfunction in hypertension, depression, hypogonadism, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. He has served as a principal investigator for efficacy and safety trials on a range of drugs and medical devices for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED), premature ejaculation, hypogonadism, and female sexual dysfunction.

Dr. Shabsighs work has been published in journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet, British Medical Journal and Journal of Urology. Most recently, he authored the book Sensational Sex in 7 Easy Steps (Rodale, 2007). He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a Diplomat of the American Board of Urology, and is an active member of several professional organizations. Awards include the Harry Spence Resident Prize Essay Contest of the Texas Urological Society, the John K. Lattimer Award for Excellence in Clinical Instruction, the American Foundation of Urologic Disease (AFUD) Young Investigator Award, and the International Society of Sexual Medicine female sexual dysfunction prize.