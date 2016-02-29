(HEALTH)Kenneth Robbins, MD, MPH, has combined training in internal medicine, psychiatry, and public health. To understand a patient's emotional condition, he believes it is important to look at the context in which they live, including the person's life circumstances, background, state of health, use of medications or other substances, spiritual and religiousbeliefs, temperament, culture, and ethnicity.

Dr. Robbins earned his undergraduate degree in neural sciences at the University of Rochester, in New York, and a medical degree and master's of public health from the University of Michigan. After a psychiatry residency at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, he joined the clinical faculty and is currently a clinical professor of psychiatry. He is also on the clinical faculty at the Medical College of Wisconsin, in Milwaukee, where he focuses on psychiatry and the law. He is board certified in internal medicine and psychiatry and is a fellow in the American Psychiatric Association. Dr. Robbins has practiced clinical psychiatry since finishing his residency. He also has a forensic psychiatry practice, in which he evaluates people who are referred by attorneys or judges, and he provides consultation to several medical, legal, and public interest organizations.

Dr. Robbins has published a number of articles and has lectured widely on a variety of subjects within psychiatry. He has received many awards and has been active in the organization of both public and private psychiatric systems.