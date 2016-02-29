"Anyone over the age of 40 should have a mammogram every one to two years, and over the age of 50 yearly."(JULIA A. SMITH)Julia A. Smith, MD, PhD, is clinical assistant professor in the departments of Medicine (Cancer Center) and Medicine (Oncology) at New York University School of Medicine. She graduated from the school after a joint MD-PhD program with a doctorate in cell biology. She is a longtime advocate for women's health and, after spending her early career treating cancer, has focused on developing programs for assessing breast cancer risks and increasing surveillance, early detection, and prevention.

Dr. Smith was the first female graduate of the joint MD-PhD program at NYU School of Medicine, in 1980. Her doctorate is in cell biology. She did her internal medicine training at Harvard Medical Center, followed by a fellowship in hematology-oncology at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. During that time, she completed a postdoctorate fellowship in molecular biology and retroviral genetics at Rockefeller University.

In 1986, Dr. Smith returned to NYU Medical Center, where she practices medical oncology. Dr. Smith publishes and speaks nationally on breast cancer risk and prevention, as well as hereditary cancers and the genetics of cancer. Awards include the Timothy Gee Award for Humanity in Medicine, Lauri Strauss Leukemia Foundation, 2006. She is the associate director of the Cancer Screening and Prevention Program for the NYU Cancer Institute and director of the NYU Cancer Institute Breast Cancer Screening and Prevention Program. Dr. Smith also runs the Lynne Cohen Cancer Screening and Prevention Clinic for High Risk Women at Bellevue Hospital Center and the Lynne Cohen Breast Cancer Preventive Care Program at the NYU Clinical Cancer Center.