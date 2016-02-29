8 Ways You Can Help Someone With Depression

- Remember that they cannot help being affected by depression.
- Encourage them to talk and listen to what they are saying.
- Let them know that you care about them.
- Stay in contact with them. Send a card, give them a ring, visit them in their home. Remember that depression can be a very isolating experience.
- Help them to feel good about themselves by praising daily achievements.
- Encourage them to help themselves by adopting self-help techniques.
- Find out about support services available to them and to you (self-help groups, out-of-hours emergency support, help lines, etc).
- Encourage them to visit their doctor, and ensure that they take any prescribed medication as directed.