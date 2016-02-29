With all the hype restless legs syndrome has gotten in the past few years, you may be tempted to run to your doctor with every nighttime twitch or every tingly feeling in your limbs. But it's important to remember that RLS can only be diagnosed if you experience four specific criteria.

Often, you may experience uncomfortable feelings if your leg "falls asleep" or if you have nighttime leg cramps due to dehydration. But before you jump to conclusions, make sure your doctor rules out other conditions.