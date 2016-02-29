What Is Restless Legs Syndrome?

It's difficult to describe the symptoms of restless legs syndrome (RLS) to anyone who hasn't experienced it, but imagine an unbearably tingly, creepy, or even painful feeling deep within your legs. RLS is a neurological condition that drew a lot of national attention and some ridicule in recent years after drug treatments were approved and widely advertised. RLS is very real, but much about it is still a mystery.

More about RLS

RLS is not technically a sleep disorder, but because it often keeps people awake and contributes to chronic insomnia, it is often lumped into this category and is well studied by sleep doctors.

Here are some signs and symptoms of RLS.