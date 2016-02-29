How to Connect With Other People With Type 2 Diabetes

If you don't have a strong support network or want to strengthen your existing network, you can align with people in your local community or online.

Many community health providers sponsor programs to help people with diabetes learn about and manage their disease. The American Diabetes Association can help you find an ADA-recognized diabetes education program in your state.

Support Group "It's a spirit-lifting type of group" Watch video

Children With Diabetes, an online community for kids, families, and adults with diabetes, runs chat rooms and message boards on diabetes.

Or you can check out blogger David Mendosa's online directory of diabetes resources, including email lists and chat rooms.

