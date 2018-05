Remove distractions, then add peaceful, personal touches.(ISTOCKPHOTO)"To encourage deep and restful sleep, your bedroom should be a cocoon," says Joyce Walsleben, PhD, associate professor at the New York University School of Medicine. "Make it as dark, comfortable, and quiet as possible."

Creating the right environment means more than just shutting the door and turning off the lights, however. Watch this slideshow for ideas about how to achieve sleep-conducive conditions in your bedroom.