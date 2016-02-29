Prescription Sleep Medications: Weighing Your Options and Choosing a Drug

Lead writer: Eliza McCarthy
February 29, 2016

woman-prescription-sleep-drugsConsider medication costs and any underlying health conditions.(MASTERFILE)A few decades ago your only prescription options for a good night's sleep were benzodiazepine hypnotics like Xanax or Halcion. These pills are still widely prescribed, but patients today have more choices: Similar medications called nonbenzodiazepines and an even newer drug that stands alone in its own class.

When you just need some shut-eye, though, having multiple options can make things even more complicated and confusing. Here are some quick descriptions to help you sort through the main differences and similarities.

Benzodiazepines

  • Include older drugs such as Valium, Klonopin, Xanax, and Halcion
  • Induce sleep by slowing down the central nervous system
  • Are often used to treat anxiety and panic disorders as well as insomnia
  • Are approved for short-term use (a few weeks or less) by adults, though many doctors prescribe them for longer
  • Cost less than the newer medicationsin some cases, about 75 cents a pillbecause they are available as generics.
  • May make symptoms of sleep apnea and other breathing disorders worse
  • Have a low risk of abuse or dependence (although slightly higher than other sleep medications)
  • Can cause side effects such as: residual daytime sleepiness, cognitive impairment, memory loss, falling and motor impairment (especially among older people), and the return, or "rebound," of insomnia after abruptly discontinuing a drug
  • In a 2006 government-sponsored analysis, benzodiazepines caused patients to fall asleep 10 minutes faster and sleep 32 minutes longer than those who took placebo pills.

Next Page: Nonbenzodiazepines [ pagebreak ]Video: Medications and Sleep QualitySleep Meds and Sleep Quality Doctor-Patient VideoDo prescription drugs affect REM sleep?  Watch videoMore about sleep medications

Nonbenzodiazepines

  • Include popular sleep medications Ambien, Lunesta, and Sonata
  • Target the same brain receptors as do benzodiazepines, but in a slightly more specific manner
  • Are now recommended as the first-choice medications for short-term insomnia
  • Include medications (Lunesta and Ambien CR) that have been studied for up to six months and are FDA-approved for long-term use in adults
  • Usually cost more than their older benzodiazepine counterpartsup to $4 a pillbecause most are not available as generics (exception: zolpidem, better known by its brand name, Ambien)
  • Are safer than benzodiazepines for people with breathing problems, but can still aggravate sleep apnea and other conditions
  • Have a lower risk for abuse or dependence than benzodiazepines
  • Typically cause fewer side effects associated with older sleeping pillssuch as daytime sleepiness, or the return of insomnia if you abruptly stop taking the drugbecause they have a shorter half-life and don't stay in the body for as many hours
  • Have been linked to nocturnal behaviors of which the pill taker has no memorysuch as eating, walking, or even driving while asleep. Many doctors believe these drugs have been unfairly singled out (over the older benzodiazepines) because they're prescribed so often
  • In a 1999 government-sponsored analysis, nonbenzodiazepines caused patients to sleep better and longer than those who took the placebos

The stand-alone: Rozerem

  • Was approved by the FDA in 2005 for use by insomniacs who have trouble falling asleep
  • Mimics the actions of the brain's melatonin hormone, shutting down alert signals and helping the body transition into sleep
  • Is approved for long-term use in adults
  • Shows no evidence of abuse or tolerance in clinical studies
  • Costs more than older benzodiazepinesabout $3.50 a pilland is not available as a generic
  • Has not been studied in patients with sleep apnea or related breathing disorders
  • Can cause side effects such as: headache, daytime sleepiness, and dizziness
  • Has been associated with altered hormone levels, which may cause rare sexual side effects.
  • In a 2006 government-sponsored analysis, Rozerem caused patients to fall asleep seven to 16 minutes faster than a placebo and increased total sleep time 11 to 19 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up