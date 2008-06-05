Depressed people tend to put a negative spin on things; people with dementia try to cover up their shortcomings.(ROYALTY-FREE/CORBIS/VEER)There's no single test that can differentiate depression from dementia. But some behavior clues may help the doctor make an educated assessment.

"Alzheimer's disease and depression are probably related in ways we don't understand," says Brent Forester, MD, director of the mood disorders divison in the geriatric psychiatry research program at McLean Hospital in Belmont, Mass. "Forty to 50% of people with Alzheimer's disease get depression, but depression also may be a risk factor for Alzheimer's."

Symptoms of Depression in the Elderly They're different from younger populations Read moreMore about depression

Here is how geriatric psychiatrists tell the two conditions apart.