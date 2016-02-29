If you're worried that your partner is cheating on you, it might make sense for you to bring condoms back into the bedroom in order to protect yourself from sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

But reintroducing condoms can be a sticky situation unless both of you are completely upfront about what's going on. "I don't think its possible to bring up condoms unless you discuss your concerns or suspicions of infidelity," says Perry N. Halkitis, PhD, a psychologist specializing in HIV at New York University.

Halkitis suggests discussing the rules of the relationshipbecause they might have to change. "It's incredibly important for partners in a relationship to have conversations on a ongoing basis and reexamine the rules of the relationship," he says.

Among the topics to tackle:

 Are you and your partner allowed to sleep with other people?

 What does each partner consider acceptable sexual behavior?

 If you can't reach total agreement on these two issues, should condoms be used?