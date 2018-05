Doctors use ultrasound to detect a baby's first heartbeat, but it can also detect heart problems. An echocardiogram (ECG, EKG, or "echo" for short) uses ultrasound (high-frequency sound waves) to map the structure and functioning of the heart, and to uncover defects in the heart valves and chambers. The procedure is simple and painless.

The following information from our A-Z Health Library describes different types of "echos" and how they are performed.