What Is a Sleep Study?

A sleep study usually involves spending the night in a sleep lab, hooked up to electrodes and other machinery that monitors your brain activity, heart rate, breathing rate, and body movements while you sleep.

A technician will wake you in the morning and send you on your way. Your results will come later.

Information gathered during your study will be used to diagnose or rule out conditions such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy, periodic limb movement disorder, or other sleep-related conditions.