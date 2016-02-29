A Breast Cancer Diagnosis Checklist

Your cancer details may trickle in, so take notes, advises Dr. Mary McHugh.(MARY MCHUGH)It can be helpful to carry around a checklist of all the information you want to gather about your breast cancer diagnosis, because youll be seeing results from the various tests at different times. Although you may have already had a biopsy, for instance, your doctor might still need to remove lymph nodes to determine whether the cancer has spread.

Mary McHugh, MD, a pathologist at Mount Carmel St. Ann's hospital in Westerville, Ohio, and a member of the College of American Pathologists, recommends finding out the following.

