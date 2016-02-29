How to Find a Certified Sleep Doctor

Visit SleepCenters.org to find a certified facility near you.(SLEEPCENTERS/HEALTH)Sleep medicine is a relatively new medical specialty, but it's boomingwith accredited sleep centers in 48 states plus the District of Columbia, and more than 3,500 certified specialists practicing across the country.

To gain certification a medical doctor must go through specific training in all areas of sleep medicine and pass a sleep medicine exam.

One way to be certain you're getting a certified specialist is to request one at a sleep lab that's accredited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), which requires a certified specialist in every lab. SleepCenters.org offers a complete list of accredited sleep labs.

Why You May Need a Second Opinion Ann's disorder went unrecognized and untreated for years Read moreMore about sleep doctors

Not all certified sleep specialists work at centers, however. For a complete list of certified doctors, both in sleep labs and in private practice, visit the American Board of Medical Specialties website.

Sleep specialists typically have a specialty in one field. Behavioral sleep medicine (BSM) specialists, for example, have extensive training in treating chronic insomnia. The AASM keeps an updated list of BSM specialists on their website, although there are only about a hundred certified throughout the country.

It's often not possible to see doctors who specialize in your particular sleep issueif you even know what your condition isbut certified sleep specialists have the training to evaluate everything from breathing-related disorders to mental and neurological issues.

If seeing a certified sleep specialist isn't financially or geographically feasible for you, a pulmonologist, neurologist, or otolaryngologist may be able to help you identify your sleep problem.