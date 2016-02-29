The Epworth Sleepiness Scale can't give you a diagnosis, but it can quickly determine whether you should be tested further for a serious sleep disorder. Doctors use the scale to gauge how sleepy a person generally is, and to decide whether he or she needs a full evaluation or sleep studyparticularly those with potential sleep apnea or narcolepsy.

To test yourself with the Epworth Sleepiness Scale, write down the following information.

Step 1: Consider these eight scenarios

Sitting and reading

Watching TV

Sitting inactive in a public place

Being a passenger in a motor vehicle for an hour or more

Lying down in the afternoon

Sitting and talking to someone

Sitting quietly after lunch (no alcohol)

Stopped for a few minutes in traffic while driving

Step 2: Rate your chance of dozing off in each scenario, on a scale of zero to three

0 = Would never doze or sleep

1 = Slight chance of dozing or sleeping

2 = Moderate chance of dozing or sleeping

3 = High chance of dozing or sleeping

Step 3: Add all eight numbers together

The total of these numbers is your Epworth score.