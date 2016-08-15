30 Ways to Help Manage Your Psoriasis

Day 1

Psoriasis is without a doubt, a challenging condition. People don't understand that the red, scaly skin patches are due to an autoimmune condition. (You can't catch it!) And it can be tough to find the right treatments and cover ups to get through flare-ups. But if you've been diagnosed with psoriasis, you don't have to let the condition manage you. Follow these tips to help soothe and subdue symptoms, while boosting your confidence in your ability to cope.