31 No-Stress Holiday Entertaining Tips

Day 1

You will not go crazy this holiday season. You will not look around your living room after a party and wonder how you missed the fun. You will not wrap until 2 am and wake up with Scotch tape attached to your left foot. You will not drink too much, eat too much sugar, or do 19 things at once. You will not be Martha Stewart (and you won't care). No, you will use our no-stress holiday entertaining hacks to actually enjoy this holiday season. Go forth and celebrate the holidays in style the no-stress way.