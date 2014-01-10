Your 31-Day Eat-More-Veggies Plan

Day 1

You’re healthy, so you’re probably eating the recommended 5 to 9 servings of fruits and veggies a day, right? Wrong. A 2009 survey found only 1 in 3 adults ate two or more servings a day and 1 in 4 ate three or more. So have a ‘get-real’ moment and figure how much you’re eating nowthen aim to double or triple it. Luckily, it’s a fun (and tasty) goal! (Use this Fruit and Vegetable Calculator to find the right amount for you.)