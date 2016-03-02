30 Days to Better Bladder Control
Standing in line at the bathroom,again? Lifestyle changes can go a long way toward helping to manage overactive bladder. There are even a couple of apps for that!
Know your facts
If you have overactive bladder, you may feel strong, sudden urges to urinate, even during the night. In the worst case scenario, this can cause urge incontinence, a loss of bladder control. OAB is different from stress incontinencethe type where you may leak urine if you cough, sneeze, or laugh. The more you know about OAB the better your chance of beating it.
