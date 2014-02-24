Live Life to the Fullest
30 Ways to Live Life to the Fullest
Feel like your average day is a buzzing BlackBerry, ringing iPhone, and overscheduled frenzy? We’ve all been there. But it’s not impossible to seize the day, even if only in bite-size chunks. Live each day to the fullest with these feel-great tips.
Istockphoto
Act like a kid
Sometimes being a grown-up is, well, boring. Yes, you should pay your bills, make your deadlines, and clean your apartment, but make sure to leave time to be a little silly and have fun. "Even jumping on your bike for an afternoon ride with friends will make you feel more carefree," says Gabrielle Bernstein, author of Add More -Ing to Your Life: A Hip Guide to Happiness
Next: Be still