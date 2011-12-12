31 Ways to Energize Your Workout
Bored with your workout? We can help! Here are 31 ways to inject some excitement back into your daily exercise routine.
-
01
Day 1
-
02
Day 2
-
03
Day 3
-
04
Day 4
-
05
Day 5
-
06
Day 6
-
07
Day 7
-
08
Day 8
-
09
Day 9
-
10
Day 10
-
11
Day 11
-
12
Day 12
-
13
Day 13
-
14
Day 14
-
15
Day 15
-
16
Day 16
-
17
Day 17
-
18
Day 18
-
19
Day 19
-
20
Day 20
-
21
Day 21
-
22
Day 22
-
23
Day 23
-
24
Day 24
-
25
Day 25
-
26
Day 26
-
27
Day 27
-
28
Day 28
-
29
Day 29
-
30
Day 30
-
31
Day 31
Get happy with your hydration
Drinking water is a great way to replace the fluids you lose when working out, especially if you sweat a lot. But it’s fine to experiment with other options, too. Green tea may give you extra pep if you feel sluggish, coconut water has cramp-preventing potassium, and chocolate milk can help your muscles recover after a run.