31 Ways to Energize Your Workout

Bored with your workout? We can help! Here are 31 ways to inject some excitement back into your daily exercise routine.
Get happy with your hydration

Drinking water is a great way to replace the fluids you lose when working out, especially if you sweat a lot. But it’s fine to experiment with other options, too. Green tea may give you extra pep if you feel sluggish, coconut water has cramp-preventing potassium, and chocolate milk can help your muscles recover after a run.

