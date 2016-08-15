Cold & Flu Prevention Center
30-Day Cold- and Flu-Prevention Calendar
Achoo! Follow these tips to boost your chance of staying healthy during cold and flu season—or at least minimizing your downtime if you don’t.
(ISTOCKPHOTO)
Don’t cut calories
Being sick can kill your appetite, but research suggests that it’s a bad idea to walk around feeling hungry even before you get sick. A 2008 report in the Journal of Nutrition found that mice on a low-cal diet that were exposed to the flu virus took longer to recover and were more likely to suffer ill effects than their well-fed furry pals. People aren’t mice, of course, but it’s not a bad idea to skip the diet until after flu season.
