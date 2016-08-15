30-Day Cold- and Flu-Prevention Calendar

Day 1

Being sick can kill your appetite, but research suggests that it’s a bad idea to walk around feeling hungry even before you get sick. A 2008 report in the Journal of Nutrition found that mice on a low-cal diet that were exposed to the flu virus took longer to recover and were more likely to suffer ill effects than their well-fed furry pals. People aren’t mice, of course, but it’s not a bad idea to skip the diet until after flu season.