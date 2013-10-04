Your Best Day With Allergic Asthma
31 Ways to Fight Asthma Triggers
How to defend yourself against seasonal allergies, dander, and other asthma triggers.
-
01
Day 1
-
02
Day 2
-
03
Day 3
-
04
Day 4
-
05
Day 5
-
06
Day 6
-
07
Day 7
-
08
Day 8
-
09
Day 9
-
10
Day 10
-
11
Day 11
-
12
Day 12
-
13
Day 13
-
14
Day 14
-
15
Day 15
-
16
Day 16
-
17
Day 17
-
18
Day 18
-
19
Day 19
-
20
Day 20
-
21
Day 21
-
22
Day 22
-
23
Day 23
-
24
Day 24
-
25
Day 25
-
26
Day 26
-
27
Day 27
-
28
Day 28
-
29
Day 29
-
30
Day 30
-
31
Day 31
Istockphoto
Get tested
If you have asthma, a respiratory condition in which the lungs swell and tighten in response to triggers, it's important to see an allergist. About 60% of asthma cases are allergic asthma, which means underlying allergies can make it hard for you to breathe. Whether it's cats, pollen, dust, or something else, skin-prick (or other tests) can help you figure out your triggersand avoid them.
Next: Check the seasons