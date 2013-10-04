31 Ways to Fight Asthma Triggers

Day 1

If you have asthma, a respiratory condition in which the lungs swell and tighten in response to triggers, it's important to see an allergist. About 60% of asthma cases are allergic asthma, which means underlying allergies can make it hard for you to breathe. Whether it's cats, pollen, dust, or something else, skin-prick (or other tests) can help you figure out your triggersand avoid them.