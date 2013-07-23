Sleep Better Now

31 Days to a Better Night’s Sleep

Find out more about what might be causing your sleep trouble—and how some simple changes can help.
Are you sleepy? Or tired?

They may sound the same, but they are not. Sleepy means you yawn or nod off during the day, while being tired means you have trouble focusing and constantly feel “out of it.” When you talk to your doctor, carefully describe how you feel—it’s often the key to diagnosing a sleep disorder.

