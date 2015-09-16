Jamine Pitts (before)/Harold Lee Miller (after)Jasmine Pitts

26, 5'10"

Indianapolis

Before: 185 lb.

Dress size: 12/14

After: 145 lb.

Dress size: 4

Total pounds lost: 40 lb.

Sizes lost: 5

At age 10, I had a 15-year plan: play basketball every day, join a college team and make the WNBA. But a year into undergrad, I was still just a walk-on, and I realized that my WNBA dreams were unrealistic (and my engineering degree would earn me more money). So I quit to focus on my studies. At the same time, I was doing what most college kids dopartyingand lost the motivation to work out. I graduated in December 2011 weighing 185 pounds.

Facebook wake-up call

Diploma in hand, I moved to Indianapolis. Lonely in my new apartment and flipping through my tagged Facebook photos, I suddenly saw how big I'd become. I was confused: Why didn't anyone tell me? I needed to make a change. I got the Insanity DVDs and followed the program every night after work for 90 days. Then I'd cook a dinner that was much healthier than the dining hall food of the previous four years. Eating clean and another cycle of Insanity got me to 135 pounds by September 2012.

A new lift

I had already hit my weight goal, but I wanted to get stronger. I started lifting and quickly developed some definition. But it was my auntwho went from being overweight to a world-champion bodybuilderwho inspired me to take it seriously. In June 2014, I entered my first bodybuilding competition, and I placed in the top five! I've since competed three more times. While I'm still an engineer by day, I've discovered a way to live out my dreams of going proas a bodybuilder.

Jasmine's Journey to Fit

Jasmine relied on a winning combo of exercise and better eating. Steal her tricks, and get even more at health.com/weight-loss-stories.

Just add color

I buy workout clothes in crazy colorsthey give me energy.

Switch up your push-ups

Create a diamond shape with your forefingers and thumbs to really target your triceps.

Find instant motivation

I started listening to motivational speeches on YouTube during workouts. My favorite: "I Am a Champion" by Coach Flowers.

DIY protein bars

I make my own protein bars by mixing oats with nuts or dried fruitwhatever sounds goodthen adding a bit of heated unsweetened almond milk to bind the dough before pressing it into a sheet pan (no baking needed).