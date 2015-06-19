Weight Loss Success Story: The Baby-Weight Whisperer

John TriceNatalie Jill

43, 5'2"

San Diego

Before: 175 lb.

Dress size: 10/12

After: 113 lb.

Dress size: 2

Total pounds lost: 62 lb.

Sizes lost: 4

In my 20s and early 30s, I was obsessed with what I should and shouldn't eat. But when I got pregnant in 2007, I finally had an excuse to eat whatever I wanted, and I quickly piled on 50 pounds. Deep down I knew that I was overweight, but it wasn't until I caught a glimpse of myself in a mirrored window on a walk with my baby that I saw all the extra weight. Before I got pregnant, I was a motivator at my corporate job, pushing people to do their best; I needed to apply that same attitude to getting back in shape.

Becoming a fitness force

My first goal was to simply get moving every day, even just by taking a walk outside. And I decided to re-up my nutrition and fitness-trainer certifications, which I had first gotten years ago. As I studied, I would test out each body-weight move and even make up some of my own. With each passing week, I could see myself growing stronger; I had muscle popping out everywhere.

New career kick-start

Next, I cut out processed foods. Posting photos of my meals on Facebook helped me drop the 50 pounds I'd gained, plus an additional 12, in less than two years. My friends and their friends were sharing my meals and workouts; I suddenly had a big social media following! So I created an e-book called 7 Day Jump Start, which got so popular that I founded Natalie Jill Fitness in 2012. I don't hide my backstorygaining weight is just a reality for pregnant womenbut I do let women know: You're not stuck with those pounds for life.

Natalie's Knock-It-Off Tips

How did Natalie drop 62 pounds? With these smart strategies. Find even more tactics at health.com/weight-loss-stories.

Inject some fun

When I'm looking for workout motivation, I pull out my favorite neon exercise clothes for a burst of energy. Plus, yellow and pink make me feel upbeat!

Hit the floor

My go-to: plank-based moves. They're great for shaping your abs and upper body. Just make sure you're engaging your core, keeping your glutes tight and tucking your pelvis under to protect your lower back.

Think: Healthy fats

I eat a lot of protein-packed meals filled with good fats. My favorite is shrimp with a ton of veggies, all cooked up in coconut oil.

Find your inspiration

My 420,000 followers on Instagram keep me going! Follow me at @nataliejillfit.