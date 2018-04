The Health Must-Eat List: Bread, Rice, and Grains

Whole grains have a lot going for them: They're incredibly filling and a natural source of fiber. This must-eat list will help you grab the most nutritious products.

Alter Eco Organic Royal pearl quinoa365 Everyday Value Organic whole-wheat shells, $1.39 for 16 oz.; at Whole Foods Market.

Alter Eco Organic Royal pearl quinoa, $7.99 for 16 oz.

Alter Eco Organic Royal rainbow quinoa, $7.99 for 14 oz.

Annie Chun's Maifun brown rice noodles, $2.76 for 8 oz.

Annie Chun's pad Thai brown rice noodles, $3.15 for 8 oz.

Barilla whole-grain penne, $1.69 for 13.25 oz.

Barilla whole-grain spaghetti, $1.69 for 13.25 oz.

Barilla whole-grain penne Barilla Plus angel hair, $2.39 for 14.5 oz.

Barilla Plus penne, $2.39 for 14.5 oz.

Bob's Red Mill coarse-grind cornmeal, $2.39 for 24 oz.

Bob's Red Mill country rice blend, $8.09 for 27 oz.

Bob's Red Mill hard red spring wheat berries, $3.69 for 32 oz.

Bob's Red Mill long-grain brown rice, $3.89 for 27 oz.

Bob's Red Mill medium-grind cornmeal, $2.39 for 24 oz.

Bob's Red Mill coarse-grind cornmeal Bob's Red Mill organic hard red spring wheat berries, $2.69 for 28 oz.

Bob's Red Mill organic medium-grain brown rice, $4.99 for 27 oz.

Bob's Red Mill organic whole-grain amaranth, $8.09 for 24 oz.

Bob's Red Mill organic whole-grain buckwheat flour, $4.39 for 22 oz.

Bob's Red Mill organic whole-grain buckwheat groats, $4.79 for 16 oz.

Bob's Red Mill organic whole-grain Kamut, $3.39 for 20 oz.

Bob's Red Mill organic whole-grain quinoa, $7.99 for 16 oz.

Gold Medal whole-wheat flour Bob's Red Mill organic whole-grain red quinoa, $8.55 for 16 oz.

Bob's Red Mill organic whole-grain spelt, $4.29 for 24 oz.

Bob's Red Mill organic whole-grain tricolor quinoa, $8.55 for 16 oz.

Bob's Red Mill short-grain brown rice, $3.89 for 27 oz.

Bob's Red Mill wild and brown rice blend, $4.89 for 27 oz.

Bob's Red Mill whole-grain light bulgur cracked wheat, $4.39 for 28 oz.

Bob's Red Mill whole-grain millet, $3.09 for 28 oz.

DeBoles organic whole-wheat angel hair Bob's Red Mill 100% whole-grain quick-cooking bulgur wheat, $3.49 for 28 oz.

Bob's Red Mill whole-wheat pastry flour, $2.79 for 24 oz.

Bob's Red Mill whole-wheat pearl couscous, $4.39 for 16 oz.

DeBoles organic whole-wheat angel hair, $2.59 for 8 oz.

DeBoles organic whole-wheat penne, $2.59 for 8 oz.

De Cecco whole-wheat penne rigate, $2.49 for 13.25 oz.

DeLallo organic whole-wheat fusilli, $2.99 for 16 oz.

Hodgson Mill whole-wheat veggie bows DeLallo organic whole-wheat penne rigate, $2.99 for 16 oz.

Gold Medal white whole-wheat flour, $3.73 for 80 oz.

Gold Medal whole-wheat flour, $3.83 for 80 oz.

Hodgson Mill buckwheat flour, $7.12 for 32 oz.

Hodgson Mill garlic and basil whole-wheat couscous with milled flaxseed, $2.88 for 6.6 oz.

Hodgson Mill organic whole-wheat penne with milled flaxseed, $3.40 for 10 oz.

Lundberg Olde World pilaf Hodgson Mill white cornmeal, $5.14 for 80 oz.

Hodgson Mill white whole-wheat flour, $5.24 for 80 oz.

Hodgson Mill whole-wheat angel hair, $2.65 for 16 oz.

Hodgson Mill whole-wheat couscous, $2.88 for 11 oz.

Hodgson Mill whole-wheat couscous with milled flaxseed and soy, $2.88 for 10 oz.

Hodgson Mill whole-wheat flour, $3.92 for 32 oz.

Hodgson Mill whole-wheat macaroni and cheese, $2.35 for 7.25 oz.

DeLallo organic whole-wheat fusilli Hodgson Mill whole-wheat pastry flour, $3.92 for 32 oz.

Hodgson Mill whole-wheat veggie bows, $2.65 for 16 oz.

Hodgson Mill yellow cornmeal, $3.41 for 32 oz.

King Arthur white whole-wheat flour, $5.95 for 80 oz.

King Arthur Premium 100% whole-wheat flour, $5.95 for 80 oz.

Lundberg Black Japonica rice, $3.29 for 16 oz.

Lundberg Countrywild rice, $3.29 for 16 oz.

RiceSelect Royal Blend with flaxseed Lundberg Eco-Farmed long-grain brown rice, $4.19 for 32 oz.

Lundberg Eco-Farmed short-grain brown rice, $4.19 for 32 oz.

Lundberg Heat & Eat organic Countrywild brown rice, $2.99 for 7.4 oz.

Lundberg Heat & Eat organic long-grain brown rice, $2.99 for 7.4 oz.

Lundberg Heat & Eat organic short-grain brown rice, $2.99 for 7.4 oz.

Lundberg Jubilee rice, $3.29 for 16 oz.

Lundberg Olde World pilaf, $3.29 for 16 oz.

Lundberg organic brown rice elbow pasta, $3.59 for 10 oz.

Lundberg organic long-grain brown rice, $3.29 for 16 oz.

Lundberg organic penne brown rice pasta, $3.59 for 12 oz.

Lundberg organic plain original roasted brown rice couscous, $2.49 for 10 oz.

Lundberg organic rotini brown rice pasta, $3.59 for 10 oz.

Lundberg organic short-grain brown rice, $3.29 for 16 oz.

Lundberg organic spaghetti brown rice pasta, $3.59 for 12 oz.

Lundberg organic wild rice, $7.29 for 8 oz.

Lundberg Wehani rice, $3.29 for 16 oz.

Lundberg Wild Blend rice, $3.29 for 16 oz.

Near East Whole Grain Blends whole-wheat original plain couscous, $1.89 for 7.6 oz.

Pillsbury Best whole-wheat flour, $2.25 for 80 oz.

RiceSelect Royal Blend with flaxseed, $6.99 for 28 oz.

Trader Joe's whole-wheat couscous, $1.99 for 17.5 oz.; at Trader Joe's.

TruRoots ancient grain elbows, $4.29 for 8 oz.

TruRoots ancient grain fusilli, $4.29 for 8 oz.

TruRoots ancient grain penne, $4.29 for 8 oz.

TruRoots ancient grain spaghetti, $4.29 for 8 oz.

Uncle Ben's Ready Rice brown basmati, $2 for 8.5 oz.

Uncle Ben's Ready Rice whole-grain brown, $2 for 8.8 oz.