She Lost 102 Pounds: "I'm Almost Half My Size"

Stephanie Cyr

35, 5'2"

Woodbridge, Va.

Before

221 lb.

Dress size: 14/16

Around the time I got married in August 2002, I went from being a pre-K teacher who was always on the go to an assistant who sat for eight hours a day. That was the beginning of my weight gain. Then came the babiesthree in six yearsand a switch to stay-at-home momhood. Still, I couldn't wrap my mind around the pound pileup until Christmas 2011, when I was loading photos onto Facebook. As I compared my old and new pictures, I noticed how chubby I'd become. My first thought: I need to get active right now.

Baby steps Three days later, I began walking for an hour each night. I mapped out a three-mile course that took me through the hills in my neighborhood. In mid-January, I traded my evening walks for 30-minute sessions on the elliptical in my basement. I also added Jillian Michaels' 30 Day Shred DVD to the mix. Working my way through those intense 20-minute segments was tough, but the resultsstronger arms and legswere almost instant. The weight, though, was slow to budge; I had dropped only 5 pounds in six weeks.

After

119 lb.

Dress size: 2/4

Total lost

102 lb.

Sizes lost: 6/7

Sam Robles Calorie recall So in February, I downloaded the MyFitnessPal app. Once I started logging my meals, I realized I was scarfing 1,700 calories a day, thanks to my love of Dr. Pepper and kid-friendly snacks (chips, Goldfish). After cutting back to 1,200 calories, I lost 20 pounds. With the weather warming up, I headed back outdoors to resume walking and soon began running. The weight loss, like my pace, sped up, and by June I had shed four dress sizes, going from a 10 to a 6. I kept up these habits over the next eight months and lost more than 100 pounds. The best moment? When I picked up my youngest for a hug, she said, "Mommy, I can touch my toes around your tummy now!"

How I'm keeping the weight off

No rebound pounds: These strategies help Stephanie maintain her amazing shape. Steal your favorites, and find more tested tips on Pinterest (pinterest.com/goodhealth).

CRAVINGS BUSTER: CARROTS AND CUCUMBERS

I always have some in the house. When I'm hankering for a treat, I pull them out. I know I can eat a lot more vegetables than sweets and be satisfied.

NEW SMART INDULGENCE: SKINNY COW SNACKS

I absolutely love the peanut-butter-and-chocolate-wafer ones. You get just enough chocolate without too many calories.

MY AMAZING POSSE: MOMS RUN THIS TOWN

"My network of runners helps hold me accountable. I have more than 150 women in my local chapter to lean onevery Saturday morning, we pound the pavement.

MY CONFIDENCE BOOSTER: A LITTLE BLACK DRESS

I hadn't been able to squeeze into an LBD since college. Now I wear a tank-style one that's low-cut and clingy. And it looks great!

MY GET-PUMPED MUSIC: HEAVY METAL

There is something about the beat that makes me feel aggressive. That's how I need to be when I run. If I'm not aggressive, then I won't do the miles.