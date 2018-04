The Health Must-Eat List: Cereals

You already know that your breakfast bowl is no place for multicolored marshmallows or anything shaped like a cookie. But with so many types of cereal out there, it's not easy landing on the most nutritious a.m. bite. Make it easier with these top picks from our food pros.

Amy's Organic Multi-Grain Hot Cereal Bowl365 Everyday Value Multi-Grain Morning O's, $2.99 for 12.8 oz.; at Whole Foods Market.

365 Everyday Value Organic Morning O's, $3.99 for 14 oz.; at Whole Foods Market.

365 Everyday Value Organic Whole Wheat Flakes, $3.99 for 13 oz.; at Whole Foods Market.

365 Everyday Value Protein & Fiber Cereal, $3.29 for 14 oz.; at Whole Foods Market.

Alpen Muesli, $5.29 for 14 oz.

Amy's Organic Multi-Grain Hot Cereal Bowl, $2.39 for 9 oz.

Amy's Tofu Scramble, $4.99 for 9 oz.

Barbara's Bakery Classics Honest O's Original, $5.49 for 8 oz. Barbara's Bakery Classics Honest O's Original

Barbara's Bakery High Fiber Medley Original, $5.49 for 12 oz.

Barbara's Bakery Morning Oat Crunch Original, $5.49 for 14 oz.

Barbara's Bakery Multigrain Spoonfuls, $5.49 for 14 oz.

Barbara's Bakery Puffins Original, $5.49 for 10 oz.

Barbara's Bakery Shredded Wheat, $5.49 for 13 oz.

Bear Naked Fit Cereal Almond Crisp, $3.99 for 12.4 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Better Oats Organic Raw Pure & Simple Bare Instant Oatmeal, $1.69 for 7.4 oz.

Bob's Red Mill 5 Grain Rolled Cereal, $2.29 for 16 oz. Bob's Red Mill 10 Grain Hot Cereal

Bob's Red Mill 10 Grain Hot Cereal, $2.79 for 25 oz.

Bob's Red Mill Apples, Cinnamon & Grains Hot Cereal, $3.89 for 24 oz.

Bob's Red Mill Extra Thick Whole Grain Rolled Oats, $1.92 for 16 oz.

Bob's Red Mill Grandé Whole Grain Cereal, $2.79 for 24 oz.

Bob's Red Mill Instant Whole-Grain Rolled Oats, $2.39 for 16 oz.

Bob's Red Mill Old Fashioned Rolled Oats, $2.39 for 16 oz.

Bob's Red Mill Organic Extra Thick Whole Grain Rolled Oats, $2.59 for 16 oz.

Bob's Red Mill Organic Old Fashioned Rolled Oats, $2.59 for 16 oz.

Bob's Red Mill Organic Quick Cooking Rolled Oats, $2.59 for 16 oz.

Bob's Red Mill Organic Quick Cooking Steel Cut Oats, $4.19 for 22 oz.

Bob's Red Mill Organic Steel Cut Oats, $3.69 for 24 oz.

Bob's Red Mill Organic Whole Grain Oat Groats, $3.39 for 29 oz.

Bob's Red Mill Quick Cooking Rolled Oats, $1.92 for 16 oz. Cream of Wheat Instant Healthy Grain Original

Bob's Red Mill Steel Cut Oats, $2.99 for 24 oz.

Bob's Red Mill Whole Grain Oat Groats, $2.99 for 29 oz.

Brothers-All-Natural Mixed Berry Fruit & Oats, $1.49 per cup.

Brothers-All-Natural Strawberry-Banana Fruit & Oats, $1.49 per cup.

Cream of Wheat Instant Healthy Grain Original, $3.99 for 8 1.6-oz. packets.

Cream of Wheat Whole Grain Hot Cereal, $3.99 for 18 oz.

Engine 2 Plant-Strong Rip's Big Bowl Banana Walnut Cereal, $5.99 for 13 oz.; at Whole Foods Market.

Engine 2 Plant-Strong Rip's Big Bowl Original Cereal, $5.99 for 13 oz.; at Whole Foods Market.

Food for Life Ezekiel 4:9 Almond Sprouted Grain CerealEngine 2 Plant-Strong Rip's Big Bowl Triple Berry Walnut Cereal, $5.99 for 13 oz.; at Whole Foods Market.

Food for Life Ezekiel 4:9 Almond Sprouted Grain Cereal, $5.99 for 16 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Food for Life Ezekiel 4:9 Cinnamon Raisin Sprouted Grain Cereal, $5.99 for 16 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Food for Life Ezekiel 4:9 Golden Flax Sprouted Grain Cereal, $5.49 for 16 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Food for Life Ezekiel 4:9 Original Sprouted Grain Cereal, $5.49 for 16 oz.; at select grocery stores.

General Mills Cheerios, $4.29 for 14 oz.

General Mills Kix, $3.99 for 12 oz.

General Mills Multigrain Cheerios, $4.39 for 12.8 oz. Kashi 7 Whole Grain Flakes

Kashi 7 Whole Grain Flakes, $3.99 for 12.6 oz.

Kashi 7 Whole Grain Nuggets, $3.99 for 20 oz.

Kashi Blackberry Hills, $3.99 for 9.8 oz.

Kashi Black Currant Walnut Cereal, $4.49 for 13 oz.

Kashi Pilaf Original, $2.39 for 19.5 oz.

Kashi GoLean Cereal, $3.99 for 13.1 oz.

Kashi GoLean Hearty Honey Cinnamon Hot Cereal, $3.69 for 11.2 oz.

Kashi Heart to Heart Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal, $3.59 for 12.1 oz.

Kashi 7 Grain Waffles, $3.49 for 10.1 oz.

Kashi Blueberry Waffles, $3.49 for 10.1 oz.

Kellogg's Eggo Nutri-Grain Honey Oat Waffles, $3.39 for 10.

Kellogg's Eggo Nutri-Grain Whole Wheat Waffles, $3.39 for 10. Kellogg's Eggo Nutri-Grain Honey Oat WafflesKellogg's Raisin Bran Cereal, $3.99 for 13.7 oz.

Kellog's Special K Red Berries Cereal, $4.29 for 11.2 oz.

Nature's Path Flax Plus Flakes, $4.79 for 13.2 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Quaker Instant Oatmeal: Original, $3.99 for 10 1.23-oz. packets.

Quaker Instant Oatmeal: Raisin & Spice, $3.99 for 10 1.23-oz. packets.

Quaker Old Fashioned Oats, $3.99 for 42 oz.

Quaker Perfect Portions: Cinnamon, $2.29 for 12.7 oz.

Quaker Perfect Portions: Maple, $2.29 for 12.7 oz.

Quaker Quick Oats, $3.99 for 42 oz.

Quaker Real Medleys Blueberry Hazelnut Oatmeal, $1.79 for 2.5 oz.

Quaker Real Medleys Summer Berry Oatmeal, $1.79 for 2.5 oz. Quaker Instant Oatmeal: Original

Simple Truth Organic Instant Oatmeal, $3.50 for 12 oz.; at Kroger.

Simply Balanced Apple Cinnamon Muesli Cereal, $3.29 for 15 oz.; at Target.

Simply Balanced Classic Muesli Cereal, $3.29 for 15 oz.; at Target.

Three Sisters Naked Wheat Natural Toasted Whole Grain Wheat Cereal, $2.49 for 15.5 oz.; at Whole Foods Market.