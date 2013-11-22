The Health Must-Eat List: Nut Butters

Nut butters are a delicious way to get protein and healthy fats. But sugar is a potential pitfallmany nut butters that didn't make our list had sugar as the second ingredient, after nuts. Also avoid partially hydrogenated oils (a source of unhealthy trans fats), which some manufacturers use to prevent separation.

Justin's Classic almond butterBarney Bare Crunchy almond butter, $7.69 for 10 oz.

Barney Bare Smooth almond butter, $7.69 for 10 oz.

Earth Balance Natural Creamy peanut butter, $4.99 for 16 oz.

Justin's Classic almond butter, $9.99 for 16 oz.

Justin's Classic almond butter, 99¢ for 1.15 oz.

Peanut Butter & Co. The Heat Is On peanut butter, $4.99 for 16 oz.

Smucker's Organic Natural Chunky peanut butter, $4.64 for 16 oz.

Smucker's Organic Natural Creamy peanut butter, $4.64 for 16 oz.

Teddie All Natural Smooth peanut butter, $3.29 for 16 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Teddie All Natural Smooth Unsalted peanut butter, $3.29 for 16 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Teddie All Natural Super Chunky peanut butter, $3.29 for 16 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Teddie All Natural Super Chunky Unsalted peanut butter, $3.29 for 16 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Teddie All Natural Chunky peanut butter with flaxseed, $3.29 for 16 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Teddie All Natural Smooth peanut butter with flaxseed, $3.29 for 16 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Teddie Organic All Natural Chunky peanut butter, $4.99 for 16 oz.; at select grocery stores.

Teddie Organic All Natural Creamy peanut butter, $4.99 for 16 oz.; at select grocery stores.

