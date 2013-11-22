The Health Must-Eat List: Frozen Treats

Health magazine editors pick the best ice cream, frozen yogurt, fruit bars, and more.
Watch out for added sugar here; we eliminated any product that listed it as the first or second ingredient. Also avoid foods that contain artificial sweeteners, which are used to sweeten products without adding caloriesbut can contribute to weight gain by training us to prefer their flavors over the natural sweetness of whole foods.
Ben & Jerry's Banana Peanut Butter Greek frozen yogurtBen & Jerry's Cherry Garcia FroYo, $4.39 for 16 oz.
Ben & Jerry's Banana Peanut Butter Greek frozen yogurt, $4.39 for 16 oz.
Ben & Jerry's Blueberry Vanilla Graham Greek frozen yogurt, $4.39 for 16 oz.
Ben & Jerry's Raspberry Fudge Chunk Greek frozen yogurt, $4.39 for 16 oz.
Ben & Jerry's Pistachio Pistachio ice cream, $4.39 for 16 oz.
Ben & Jerry's Vanilla ice cream, $4.39 for 16 oz.
Ben & Jerry's Vanilla Caramel Fudge ice cream, $4.39 for 16 oz.
Blue Bunny All Natural Caramel Praline Crunch frozen yogurt, $5.89 for 56 oz.
Blue Bunny All Natural Chocolate Vanilla Swirl frozen yogurt, $5.89 for 56 oz.
Blue Bunny All Natural Vanilla Bean frozen yogurt, $5.89 for 56 oz.
Del Monte Cherry Punch Halfpipe Fruit Chillers tubes, $2.50 for 8.
Del Monte Grape Berry Blizzard Fruit Chillers tubes, $2.50 for 8.
Del Monte Strawberry Snow Storm Fruit Chillers tubes, $2.50 for 8.
Dreyer's/Edy's Outshine Strawberry fruit barsDreyer's/Edy's Outshine Grape fruit bars, $4.39 for 6.
Dreyer's/Edy's Outshine Seasonal Picks Peach fruit bars, $4.39 for 6.
Dreyer's/Edy's Outshine Strawberry fruit bars, $4.39 for 6.
Häagen-Dazs Mango ice cream, $4.99 for 14 oz.
Häagen-Dazs Strawberry ice cream, $4.99 for 14 oz.
Häagen-Dazs Strawberry sorbet, $4.99 for 14 oz.
Trader Joe's Fat Free Strawberry Fruit Floes, $1.99 for 4.
Yasso Blueberry frozen Greek yogurt bars, $5.49 for 4.
Yasso Coconut frozen Greek yogurt bars, $5.49 for 4.
Yasso Mango frozen Greek yogurt bars, $5.49 for 4.
Yasso Strawberry frozen Greek yogurt bars, $5.49 for 4.
Yasso Vanilla Bean frozen Greek yogurt bars, $5.49 for 4.