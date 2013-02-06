Superthick Mango Colada Smoothie

Getty ImagesNot only will this 250-calorie smoothie satisfy your hunger, but itll also give you a healthy dose of vitamin C, calcium, protein, fiber, and electrolytes to keep you full and hydrated, says Nicolette Pace, MS, RD, founder of NutriSource Inc.

Superthick Mango Colada

Ingredients

1 TBSP Guava Paste (Goya brand)

1/2 cup pineapple chunks (fresh or frozen)

1/2 cup mango chunks (fresh or frozen)

1/2 cup fat free plain Greek yogurt

1 cup coconut water

1 cup ice cubes

Directions

1. In a blender, purée pineapple, mango, and guava paste tuntil smooth.

2. Add yogurt and continue to blend as you add the coconut water.

3. Add ice cubes one at a time through the drop feeder until incorporated. Pour into glass and enjoy!

Nutritional info: Calories 246; Fat 0.4 (sat 0.1, mono 0.1, poly 0.1); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 12g; Carbohydrates 51g; Sugars 37g; Fiber 3g; Iron 0.4mg; Sodium 92mg; Calcium 125mg