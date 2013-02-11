Jillian Michaels: How to Get Slim for Good

Jim Wright"Unless you faint, puke, or die, keep walking!" is just one of many encouraging phrases Jillian Michaels has shared with The Biggest Loser contestants. After two seasons away from the showspent overseeing her ever-expanding brand, writing Slim for Life, and becoming mom to a girl, Lukensia, two-and-a-half, and boy, Phoenix, 10 months, with partner Heidi Rhoadesshe's back. But don't assume she's a kinder, gentler Jillian: "I'm not!" says Jillian, 39. "If I'm taking time away from my company and kids, you had better show the f--- up and mean business. I would say I'm worse than ever!"

Actually, motherhood has made it easier for her to relate to women's slim-down woes: "The only time I put on weight recently was with the kids," she says. "I was so exhausted I was like, 'How am I supposed to figure this out?'" The trick is real-life, simple tactics: "I've become the master of shortcuts! It's still about eating less and moving more, but there's a way to do it so you don't feel miserable." This way, the weight stays off.

Forget fad diets. Jillian's proven weight-loss tricks will help you slim down for good without feeling deprived. Whether you're ordering dinner in a restaurant or trying to burn calories at the office, she has easy, everyday shortcuts that will leave you looking and feeling your best.This circuit combines strength-training and cardio so you torch major calories while you tone. Jillian's key rule: "Don't rest! You shouldn't do a move and then wait to do another one. Go from one move to the next to the next. Keep it moving!""I need at least 160 beats a minute—I need energy in my workouts," Jillian says. Here, she shares the up-tempo tunes that get her moving during her workouts.