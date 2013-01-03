Jennie Garth: How I Made a Fresh Start

After the breakup of her marriage, the 90210 star got stronger—inside and out. Here's her journey, in 12 commandments (and two recipes).
Andrew Macpherson"I have a list on my iPhone of things that make me happy," says Jennie Garth. It must be working, because she looks brighter than ever in skinny kelly-green jeans (hmm, a nod to her Beverly Hills, 90210 character, Kelly Taylor?) and a white sweater.
Jennie is definitely due for some happy: She's spent the past year going through a very public split from her husband of 11 years, Peter Facinelli, with whom she has three daughters: Luca, 15; Lola, 10; and Fiona, 6. But the breakup was also a wake-up call, in body and soul: "Now I feel stronger and more confident in my body."
And, boy, does it show. The 40-year-old lost 30 pounds and earned herself a "Da-amn, girl" shape. Her secret? Eating clean and exercising five days a week (three doing plyometrics and kickboxing, and two hiking with one of her dogs). Jennie is also amping up her career: She has a show in development with her friend and former co-star Luke Perry. After such a transformational year, she's learned a thing or two about working to reach any goal. Here are her tips:
3 ways to feel happier this year
- Inspire yourself. "I put Post-it notes with quotes or reminders of my awesomeness on my mirror. My favorite is: 'You are enough.' So often we walk around and feel inferiornot smart enough or thin enough. It means that I'm enough exactly the way I am."
- Say I love you. "They're my favorite words, and I don't say them enough to other people, let alone to myself. When you say them, it makes you want to be gentle and kind. Even if you're mad, there's that love."
- Be your booster! "There's no room for negative self talk. None. Just ban it from your vocabulary."
4 ways to motivate yourself to work out
- Put on your exercise wear first thing. "I take my kids to school in my workout clothes. I'll think, 'I'm already in my clothes now, so I may as well work out!'"
- Think of what it can do for you. "The driving force of why I work out is just to be strongerphysically and mentally."
- Be a trainer. "In the middle of a set, I love being told, 'You can do this.' It works for yourself, too. Use positive self-motivation."
- Bring a friend. "Twice a week, I'll put the dog in the car and go for a hike. I'll think, 'My dog needs exercise, so we're both benefiting.'"
Golden rules for not regaining a pound
- Do check ins. "I weigh myself every morning. If I don't, before you know it, I'll be up 10 pounds. It creeps. This morning, it was up 2 pounds. That's OK. But if it's up 6 pounds? I need to make adjustments."
- Run from fad diets. "My biggest regret is putting my body through fad diets: Atkins, cleanses, the hCG diet. I lost like 18 pounds, but it came right back. The worst was fasting with colonics for three or four days. It was the most horrifying experience ever!"
3 ways to eat healthy
- Sneaky swap I love: Fage yogurt for sour cream or mayo. "I make this chicken dish that you're supposed to coat in mayonnaise, but I use Fage. My kids didn't even know!"
- My 173-calorie breakfast: Greek yogurt + slivered almonds or whole oats
"I throw some slivered almonds in it or some whole, raw oatsstraight out of the boxand just grab a spoon and eat it on the way driving my girls to school."
- My two-step dinner: Salmon with balsamic onions
"I love making salmon with balsamic onions. There's something so tangy and sweet about it." Step 1: Season salmon with salt and pepper, and broil in the oven. Step 2: Slice up red onions; sauté in coconut or almond oil and balsamic vinegar until reduced to sauce. Top the salmon with it.