How safe are you in the kitchen?

We're always curious about what goes on behind the scenes in a professional kitchen. Share your anonymous answers below!
Have you had food-safety training?What do you do to make sure your food is safe to serve?What method do you use to tell if your meat is done?Which food worries you the most from a food-safety standpoint?Have you ever dropped something on the floor and then served it anyway? (Remember, your answers are anonymous!)Do you ever take a bite and then re-dip?Have you ever licked the spoon and put it back in the food while cooking?Have you ever cut the mold off a piece of food (say, cheese) and eaten or served the rest?Do you eat or serve things that are past the expiration date?Do you wash fruits/veg with inedible rinds, like avocados, squash, and even bananas?Have you ever removed a bug from food and then eaten or served it?Do you try free samples in food stores?Have you ever eaten food that was left out overnight?Have you ever cooked without washing your hands first?