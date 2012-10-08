Kitchen Shockers!

Turns out we're all a little bit gross when no one's looking. Take our poll to see how your food habits compare.
Have you ever dropped something on the floor and then served it anyway? (Remember, your answers are anonymous!)Do you ever take a bite and re-dip?Have you ever licked the spoon and put it back in the food while cooking?New PollHave you ever cut the mold off a piece of food (say, cheese) and eaten or served the rest?Do you eat or serve things that are past the expiration date?Do you wash fruits/veg with inedible rinds, like avocados, squash, and even bananas?Do you eat things that aren't fully cooked—like raw meat or fish, or raw cookie dough?Which food worries you the most from a food-safety standpoint?Have you ever removed a bug from food and then eaten or served it?Do you try free samples in food stores?Have you ever eaten food that was left out overnight?Have you ever cooked without washing your hands first?