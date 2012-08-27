Honey-And-Spice Popcorn Balls

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Makes: 5 servings

 Nonstick cooking spray

 1/3 cup of honey (preferably buckwheat) or maple syrup

 1 TBSP extra-virgin olive oil

 1/4 tsp coarse salt

 6 cups air-popped popcorn

 1/4 to 1/2 tsp ground ancho chiles or your favorite mild to medium chili powder

1. Preheat oven to 300°. Spray a rimmed baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the honey, oil, and salt. Add the popcorn and toss well to coat. Transfer to prepared baking sheet; bake until the popcorn is glistening and the honey is slightly thickened (20–25 minutes). Remove from oven; cool on baking sheet on wire rack until just cool enough to handle (3–5 minutes).

3. With dampened hands, gently press popcorn into 15 balls, about 1/4 cup each. Place the chili powder in a small strainer and sift it over the popcorn balls. Store in a single layer in an airtight container up to 2 days.

Serving size: 3 popcorn balls

Calories 135; Fat 3.7g (sat 0.5g, mono 2.5g, poly 0.5g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 26g; Sugars 18g; Fiber 1g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 98mg; Calcium 2mg