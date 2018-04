1 1/2 oz. vodka+

1/2 oz. lemon juice+

Splash of lemonade+

Ice cubes+

Lemon rind+

Club soda=

Lemon Drop

My grown-up take on lemonade is about 70 calories lighter than a traditional Lemon Drop martini.

Combine first 4 ingredients in a shaker and stir. Rim martini glass with lemon rind, pour into glass, and add a splash of soda. Yum!