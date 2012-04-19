Spelt Banana-Nut Muffins

Recipe courtesy of Tyler Florence, author of Start Fresh.

Ingredients:

2 cups Spelt flour

1 1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

4 overripe bananas

1 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted and cooled

2 eggs

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup pecans, chopped

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees, and lightly butter 2 muffin tins.

2. In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, and salt; set aside. Mash 2 of the bananas with a fork in a small bowl so they still have a bit of texture. With an electric mixer fitted with a wire whisk, whip the remaining bananas and sugar together, for 3 minutes. Add the melted butter, eggs, and vanilla and beat well, scraping down the sides of the bowl once or twice.

3. Mix in the dry ingredients just until incorporated. Fold in the nuts and the mashed bananas with a rubber spatula.

4. Spoon the batter into muffin tins to fill them about halfway. Tap the tray lightly on the counter to get any air bubbles out.

5. Bake until a toothpick stuck in a muffin comes out clean; about 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool for a few minutes before removing from tray. Serve warm or at room temperature.