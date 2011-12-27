The 20 Most Congested Cities in America

Oklahoma City is the most congested spot in the U.S., according to Sperlings BestPlaces. Wherever you live, breathe easier by flushing your nasal passages with a saline spray, staying hydrated, and washing your hands (to avoid cold and flu bugs), says Neil Schachter, MD, medical director of the respiratory care department of the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City. And avoid indoor pollutants like aerosols and burning candles, which are major winter congestion culprits.

Want to know how your city ranks? Here are Sperling's findings:

The Top 20 Most Congested Cities in America.

1. Oklahoma City, Okla.

2. Birmingham, Ala.

3. New Orleans, La.

4. Louisville, Ky.

5. Memphis, Tenn.

6. San Antonio, Texas

7. Dallas, Texas

8. Charlotte, N.C.

9. Houston, Texas

10. Philadelphia, Pa.

11. St. Louis, Mo.

12. Indianapolis, Ind.

13. Richmond, Va.

14. Austin, Texas

15. Pittsburgh, Pa.

16. Detroit, Mich.

17. Columbia, S.C.

18. Nashville, Tenn.

19. Tampa, Fla.

20. Cincinnati, Ohio