Most musicians dont aim to get their listeners snoring, but “Weightless,” a new song by Marconi Union, an ambient band (think soothing synthesizers), will do just that. In a recent study, the zen tune caused a significant drop in anxiety and made many women drowsy. It was also found to be more calming than getting a massage, drinking tea, taking a walk, or playing video games. Queue it up at Health.com/sleep-song. Just dont listen while driving!

Marconi Union - Weightless by emerson.hurtatis