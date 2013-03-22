Bethenny's Cinnamon Spice Coffee

Andrew McCaulGround coffee+

ground cinnamon+

ground nutmeg+

soy milk+

unsweetened cocoa powder+

agave nectar =

Cinnamon Spice Coffee

Talk about the perfect afternoon pick-me-up! My coffee drink is part hot chocolate, part cappuccinobut at only 43 calories a mug, it has way fewer calories than either.

Just combine 10 tablespoons ground coffee, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, and 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg in a coffee filter. Brew with 6 cups water in a coffeemaker. Then mix together 1/2 cup steamed or heated soy milk, 3 tablespoons agave nectar, and 1/8 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder. Pour coffee into 6 mugs and top with soy milk mixture. So good.