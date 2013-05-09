Week 1: A Slimming Start

By Chelsea

Surviving Week 1 of my diet makes me feel like I deserve a marching band. Of course, that makes me think of a parade, which makes me think of cotton candy, caramel apples, corn dogs, and mochas. Yes, Im hungry. Dont get me wrongI needed a change in my diet. Mainly, I was bored with the same old options, but I also know that I needed to clean things up a bit. Life with five kids (yes, five!) under age 7 often means mealtime is more along the lines of grab what you can, while you can. To keep it healthy takes some prep work.

As I started Health's Get Slim in September challenge this past week, I was on the go a lot. Luckily, this plan makes the work-around in these types of situations fairly easy because you can grab fast-food oatmeal (in my case, Starbucks), and I actually threw a heated tinfoil-wrapped Kashi meal into my purse one day for lunch. Being able to keep up the commitment and fit in all my exercise with my busy schedule makes me proudand a tad surprised I was able to pull it off. In addition to the events I attend for my blog and spending time with my many, many children, I also work part-time and freelance write; this past week, I had two articles due for two different websites. Not to mention the flash mob I practiced for and participated in during the womens blogging convention, BlogHer.

Its funny, isnt it, how quickly your perception of what youre eating changes? The day before I started the diet, I headed to an event in Los Angeles that I was covering for my blog. At this party, staff walked around with Champagne on trays, and the hors d'oeuvres were like artworkyummy, yummy artwork. Its times like this that you lose track of just how much youre eating. Case in point? Once the diet was in full swing a few days later, and I was at BlogHer, I was shocked at just how much food and alcohol I had to turn down. I do love that a glass of wine can be traded for a snack, which I cashed in on Friday night at BlogHer, but I generally love two glasses of wine Thursday through Saturday.

My hubby is joining in with me on this diet challenge, which makes keeping on track easierplus, we can double the recipes! Another upside? On our date night this week, we went boogie boarding in the ocean at sunset instead of spending money on dinner and alcohol. Win-win. Although, I have to admit that I am struggling without my two-a-day mocha habit. Oh, mocha, I miss you so! But if you going away means the loss of the final 12 pounds of the 72 pounds I gained while pregnant with my twins (born last November), then Ill forgive you for parting ways. And wow, guess what? I lost 3 entire pounds this first week! I feel awesome.

On to Week 2. Ill keep you posted.