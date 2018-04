Peter Tak2 ounces vodka+

2 ounces club soda+

Pomegranate juice+

2 lime wedges =

Pomegranate Cosmopolitan

Who doesnt love a cosmo? This low-cal (only 139 calories) take on the classic is made with pomegranate juice, which is packed with antioxidants.

In a shaker full of ice, stir together 2 ounces vodka, 2 ounces club soda, a splash of pomegranate juice, and juice from 2 lime wedges. Pour into a chilled martini glass, and garnish with a lime wedge. Beautiful!