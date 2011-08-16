Why Did My Feet Grow During Pregnancy?

Getty ImagesQ: Why do your feet grow after having a baby?

A: Its trueyour belly isnt the only thing expanding during your pregnancy. A pregnant body produces the hormone relaxin, which causes your pelvic ligaments and joints to loosen, and also relaxes the ligaments in your feet, allowing the bones to separate a bit. This, plus the fact that your increased weight puts more pressure on your foot arches, causing them to fall, makes your feet grow.

On average, youll go up half a shoe size. Plus, our feet tend to swell from retained fluids. Any change in size from fluid retention will disappear about a month post-delivery, but your new shoe size is here to stay.

So dont celebrate getting preggo with a pair of stilettosthey may not fit you in another nine months.