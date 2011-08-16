Can Frequent Travel Make Me Sick?

Getty ImagesQ: I have to travel a lot for my new job. Will I get sick more often if Im a frequent flyer?

A: Actually, the recycled air on planes is probably better for you than most air in office buildings. Its well filtered before its blown back out.

However, being in a closed cabin with all those other passengers can increase your chances of catching a cold, flu virus, or some other nasty bug.

Its a good idea to bring antibacterial gel and wipes with you. —Roshini Rajapaksa, MD

And previous fliers might have left behind more than a completely filled Sudokunamely, germson the seat, magazines, or overhead bin.