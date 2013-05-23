Get Slim in September: Bonus Recipes

Great job! Youve made it past the kick-start. Now finish weeks two through four (dark chocolate is in your future!), and you can lose up to 12 pounds in 30 days, so long as you follow either our 5K plan or incorporate at least four 45-minute moderate-to-intense cardio sessions into your week.

Just mix and match the recipes from the first seven days with the ones belowyoull be eating an extra snack, for a 1,400-calorie-a-day diet.

SNACKS

About 100 calories

6 cherry tomatoes, halved, served with 1/4 cup large feta crumbles and dusted with a pinch of black pepper or lemon zest

1 Country Choice Soft Baked Oatmeal Raisin Cookie or 2 Marys Gone Crackers Ginger Snaps

3 tablespoons dry-roasted edamame

3/4-ounce piece salted dark chocolate

30 pistachios, dusted with Cajun or Creole seasoning to taste

BREAKFAST

About 400 calories

Wild Mushroom Breakfast Wrap

Saute 2 cups wild mushrooms and 1/2 cup sliced red onions in 2 teaspoons olive oil until onions are caramelized. Scramble with 1 egg.

In a multi-grain wrap, combine with 1 cup chopped leafy greens or baby spinach. Season with sea salt and black pepper to taste. Serve with 1 cup cubed fresh cantaloupe or honeydew melon, sprinkled with a pinch of fresh lime zest.

Apple Orchard Pancakes

Make 2 (6-inch) pancakes with 1/2 cup buckwheat pancake mix (follow instructions), plus 1/4 cup shredded tart apple, such as Granny Smith or Braeburn, drizzled with a mixture of 2 tablespoons unsweetened applesauce and 1 teaspoon pure maple syrup.

Top with 2 teaspoons chopped pan-toasted walnuts and a pinch of cardamom or pumpkin pie seasoning.

LUNCH OR DINNER

About 400 calories

Frozen entree of choice

Prepare 1 (300-calorie) organic or "all-natural" frozen entree (choose an item that doesnt contain the word "artificial" in its ingredient list), such as Kashi Red Curry Chicken or Seeds of Change Turkish Seven Grain Pilaf.

Enjoy with 2 cups mixed salad greens, tossed with 2 teaspoons each olive oil and red wine vinegar and 1 teaspoon toasted pine nuts.

Slices of comfort

Savor 1/3 of a Honey-Wheat with Whole-Grain Crust pizza from California Pizza Kitchen, such as Pear & Gorgonzola or Wild Mushroom; or eat a 400-calorie frozen single-serve pizza, such as Amys Single Serve Cheese Pizza. Top with 1/2 teaspoon each chopped fresh basil, oregano, and parsley.